Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,695. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

