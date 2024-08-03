Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $641.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

