Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Trading 10.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.85. 105,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,282,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DRVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,323,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Driven Brands by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

About Driven Brands

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.