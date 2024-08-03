DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263,930 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $255,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.24. 1,256,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

