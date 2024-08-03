Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DPM traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.68. 412,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,788. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 EPS for the current year.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. In other news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
