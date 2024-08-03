Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DPM traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.68. 412,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,788. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. In other news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

