Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.66. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 44,751 shares trading hands.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 183.68% and a negative net margin of 55.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

