DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.58.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DD traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $79.12. 3,219,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

