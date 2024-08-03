Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up approximately 2.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.59. 495,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $279.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.30 and its 200-day moving average is $241.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

