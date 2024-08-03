Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

DEA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 1,288,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

