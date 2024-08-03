Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.150-1.170 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 1,288,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 530.00%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

