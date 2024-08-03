Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Eastern Stock Performance

Eastern stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $67,865.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,868.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eastern by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Eastern during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.