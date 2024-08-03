Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 176,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,256. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.