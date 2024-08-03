Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:ETV opened at $13.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

