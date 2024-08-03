Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ETY opened at $13.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

