Edge Performance VCT Public (LON:EDGH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.50

Shares of Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 45.50 ($0.59). Edge Performance VCT Public shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Edge Performance VCT Public Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Edge Performance VCT Public Company Profile

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

