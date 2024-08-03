Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Edison International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,738 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $83.05.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

