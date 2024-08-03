Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 542,705 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,428,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $10,893,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $90,950,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 238,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

