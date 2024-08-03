Electroneum 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.20 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $42.94 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,491,505 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

