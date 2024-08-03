Electroneum Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $44.17 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,500,255 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
