Electroneum Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $44.17 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,500,255 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars.

