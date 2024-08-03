Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $29.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Report on Element Solutions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Element Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE ESI opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Element Solutions
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.