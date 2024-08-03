Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $29.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $651,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 24.6% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESI opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

