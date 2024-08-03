Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.95 EPS.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 834,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -118.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

