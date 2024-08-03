EMC Capital Management Acquires 12,629 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 277.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ III opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

