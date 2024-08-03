EMC Capital Management Has $100,000 Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after buying an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 540,658 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 457,424 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 249,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

