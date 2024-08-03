Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Employers had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Employers stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 196,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

