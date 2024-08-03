Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTA

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181 in the last ninety days. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.