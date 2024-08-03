Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.39% of Entegris worth $82,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after acquiring an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,507 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.14. 5,638,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

