Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.050-7.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.05 to $7.35 EPS.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.80. 2,484,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,426. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Entergy has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.12.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

