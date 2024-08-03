Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Scotiabank

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.12.

ETR stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $123.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

