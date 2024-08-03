Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Enviri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 904,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,437. Enviri has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $924.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,668.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

