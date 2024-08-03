EOS (EOS) Price Down 11.1% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $134.62 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001400 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

