Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Essent Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years. Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Essent Group to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Essent Group Trading Down 2.1 %

ESNT opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. UBS Group raised their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

