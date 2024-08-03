Ethereum (ETH) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $349.21 billion and $17.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,903.92 or 0.04784848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00037260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008441 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,255,176 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.