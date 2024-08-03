European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.62

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 134823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EWCZ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

European Wax Center Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.94 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 146,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

