Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.95

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 1304989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

