EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,855,582. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,278,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

