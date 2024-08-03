EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 36,966 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 1,120,164 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.