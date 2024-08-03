EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5,359.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $65.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.