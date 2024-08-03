EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,262 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 900.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.44. 1,858,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,535. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

