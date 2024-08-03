EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 390 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,511.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 672,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,250,000 after buying an additional 664,489 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,314. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

