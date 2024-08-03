EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 685 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 71,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $9.12 on Friday, hitting $489.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,894. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40. The stock has a market cap of $443.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

