EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after buying an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,624,000 after buying an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 955,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 744,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Kirby’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $176,279.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,614.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

