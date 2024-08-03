EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.11% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPLC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,049. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.0206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

