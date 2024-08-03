EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,164. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

