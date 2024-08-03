EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after acquiring an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 16.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,136,000 after acquiring an additional 319,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $74.97. 1,888,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

