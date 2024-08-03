EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.90.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

