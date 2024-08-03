EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,301 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 243.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. 1,953,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

