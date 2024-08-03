EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $28.92. 2,285,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,033. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

