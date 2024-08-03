EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,879 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

