EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,397,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,661. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

