EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $74.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $809.35. 3,624,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,006. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $997.56 and a 200-day moving average of $948.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

